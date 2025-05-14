Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Unlikely for Friday

De Ligt (undisclosed) is unlikely for Friday's match against Chelsea, accoridng to manager Ruben Amorin. "I don't know if he is going to be available."

De Ligt is yet to train, and that leaves him on the outside looking in for Friday's match, seeming more likely to miss out than be an option. That said, if he is even close, the club will likely be cautious with their UEL final on the horizon. That said, it will be more likely he is left on the sidelines, with the May 21 UEL final being much more important and what he is working towards.