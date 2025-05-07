Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Will miss time with injury

De Ligt (undisclosed) will miss the club's next two matches due to his injury, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "It is not a big issue. That is a good thing. He cannot play tomorrow, and he won't play on Sunday, but then we'll check day-by-day."

De Ligt has received another update Wednesday after it was learned the defender was dealing with an undisclosed injury, as he will now miss the club's next two games due to the issues, missing Thursday against Athletic and Sunday against West Ham. The good news is the injury was not labeled a concern, and he could return soon after Sunday. This will force a change, with Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro likely to see the start in the center of the defense while De Ligt is out.