Matthis Abline headshot

Matthis Abline News: Scores in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Abline scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Montpellier.

Abline closed out the scoring for Nantes after finding the back of the net from close range following a low cross from Moses Simon. Abline was a regular starter for Nantes and featured in the XI in all but one of his 34 appearances, tallying nine goals and adding two assists.

Matthis Abline
Nantes
