Matthis Abline News: Scores in season finale
Abline scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Montpellier.
Abline closed out the scoring for Nantes after finding the back of the net from close range following a low cross from Moses Simon. Abline was a regular starter for Nantes and featured in the XI in all but one of his 34 appearances, tallying nine goals and adding two assists.
