Mattia Bani News: Takes three shots against Atalanta

Bani registered three shots (one on goal), one interception and three clearances in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Bani was back in the starting line after three months as he missed time with a thigh injury, and then the coach rolled with different defenders. He led his team in attempts despite his role, as he was a presence on set pieces, but wasn't great in the back. He'll compete with Johan Vasquez (ankle), Koni De Winter and Sebastian Otoa for two spots in the final game. He has notched seven tackles (three won), two interceptions, 21 clearances and four blocks in his last five outings (four starts).