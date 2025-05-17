Fantasy Soccer
Mattia Bani headshot

Mattia Bani News: Takes three shots against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 11:59pm

Bani registered three shots (one on goal), one interception and three clearances in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Bani was back in the starting line after three months as he missed time with a thigh injury, and then the coach rolled with different defenders. He led his team in attempts despite his role, as he was a presence on set pieces, but wasn't great in the back. He'll compete with Johan Vasquez (ankle), Koni De Winter and Sebastian Otoa for two spots in the final game. He has notched seven tackles (three won), two interceptions, 21 clearances and four blocks in his last five outings (four starts).

Mattia Bani
Genoa
More Stats & News
