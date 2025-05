Viti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Monza.

Viti netted his first goal of the season with a header off a cross from Liberato Cacace in the 51st minute of play. The attempt on goal marked the first in 10 appearances for Viti, who instead imposes himself on the defensive end, with 18 tackles (12 won) and 11 interceptions through that stretch.