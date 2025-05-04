Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Sends in four crosses in Empoli bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Zaccagni had four crosses (one accurate), one key pass, three interceptions and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Empoli.

Zaccagni was the usual big reference point for the offense but struggled to get open at times and failed to take a shot for the first time in five matches. He has launched three or more deliveries in five of the last six fixtures, amassing 29 (six accurate), adding 10 attempts (three on target), six chances created and 23 corners. He hasn't contributed to a goal since mid-March.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now