Mattia Zaccagni News: Will return versus Lecce

Zaccagni served a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Zaccagni will substitute for Matias Vecino or Boulaye Dia against Lecce on Sunday. He has recorded nine shots (three on target), four key passes, 14 corners and five tackels (two won) in his last five appearances. He has launched at least four crosses in five of his last six displays, amassing 30 (five accurate).