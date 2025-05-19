Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Will return versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Zaccagni served a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Inter.

Zaccagni will substitute for Matias Vecino or Boulaye Dia against Lecce on Sunday. He has recorded nine shots (three on target), four key passes, 14 corners and five tackels (two won) in his last five appearances. He has launched at least four crosses in five of his last six displays, amassing 30 (five accurate).

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now