Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Will sit out Inter game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Zaccagni drew two fouls and had four crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Zaccagni didn't have a remarkable performance and will be suspended for next Sunday's match with Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. Pedro, Tijjani Noslin or Boulaye Dia will enter the starting lineup as a result of his absence.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
