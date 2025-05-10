Mattia Zaccagni News: Will sit out Inter game

Zaccagni drew two fouls and had four crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Zaccagni didn't have a remarkable performance and will be suspended for next Sunday's match with Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. Pedro, Tijjani Noslin or Boulaye Dia will enter the starting lineup as a result of his absence.