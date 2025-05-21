Fantasy Soccer
Mattias Svanberg Injury: Finishes season injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Svanberg was sidelined by an injury to end the season, but scored three times and assisted once prior to that.

Svanberg had a disappointing end to the season as a knee injury cost him the final month. He was great before that, taking on a solid role in the midfield when fit and matching his goal contributions from last season. The concern for Svanberg has been fitness though, as he hasn't played more than 2,000 minutes in a season since joining Wolfsburg.

