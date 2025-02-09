Mattias Svanberg News: Whips in five crosses

Svanberg registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Svanberg led the Wolfsburg attack Saturday with five crosses (one accurate) and created two chances in a languid affair that resulted in a 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. The midfielder added one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and two clearances to the clean sheet effort. After a seven-match stretch in which he made just six appearances and one start, Svanberg has now started in three successive fixtures.