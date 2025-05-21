Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matty Cash headshot

Matty Cash News: Four crosses Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Cash registered two tackles, two clearances and four crosses in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Cash is still in his starting role to end the season, with the defender seeing yet another start and full 90 minutes of play Friday. His performance was decent, seeing a bit in his attack with the four crosses to go along with one tackle won, an interception and two clearances in the defense. He should hold the starting role moving into their season finale.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now