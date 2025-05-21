Matty Cash News: Four crosses Friday

Cash registered two tackles, two clearances and four crosses in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Cash is still in his starting role to end the season, with the defender seeing yet another start and full 90 minutes of play Friday. His performance was decent, seeing a bit in his attack with the four crosses to go along with one tackle won, an interception and two clearances in the defense. He should hold the starting role moving into their season finale.