Matus Bero News: Scores in draw

Bero scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Union Berlin. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Bero buried his first goal in five appearances, and his fifth goal of the season. This also marked the second time in the last five appearances that he racked up two shots on target, and he has at least one chance created in each of those outings, with a total of 12 over that span.