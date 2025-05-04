Matvey Safonov News: Concedes twice in first-half

Safonov recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Strasbourg.

Safonov conceded two goals in the first half of PSG's 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg on Saturday. The first came from a deflected header by Mamadou Sarr that went in off Lucas Hernandez and the second was a curling shot from Felix Lemarechal just before halftime. Despite a quieter second half Safonov was unable to prevent PSG's first away league loss in 40 matches with that streak being a record in European history. The Russian goalie will however have other opportunities to show his qualities in Ligue 1 if PSG extend his run in the Champions League on Wednesday.