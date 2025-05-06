Matz Sels News: Allows one against Palace

Sels registered two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Sels did well to keep Palace out of the net twice, but was unfortunate to face a penalty shot, unable to save the free shot on net. This continues his rough patch of six matches without a clean sheet, his longest streak this season. He will hope to change that next time out when facing Leicester City.