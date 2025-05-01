Matz Sels News: Concedes twice Thursday
Sels recorded one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 loss against Brentford.
Sels conceded two goals Thursday and has now conceded six goals across his last four Premier League starts. He also made just one save, making Thursday's start a disappointing one for him. He faces a more favorable matchup Monday at Crystal Palace, a side which has scored 43 goals through 34 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now