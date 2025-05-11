Matz Sels News: Concedes two again

Sels recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Sels has conceded two goals twice across his last three appearances. Considering that Sunday marked the first time Nottingham Forest logged a point in that three-game span, it is safe to say both the team and its main goalkeeper have room for improvement. Nottingham Forest's Champions League hopes are not dashed just yet, as the team can get a spot with wins over West Ham on May 18 and Chelsea on May 25.