Matz Sels News: Crucial saves secure victory

Sels made four key saves to preserve Nottingham Forest's 2-1 win over West Ham. He notably denied Tomas Soucek's early header and made a vital stop against Niclas Fullkrug during extended stoppage time. Sels' performance was instrumental in keeping Forest's Champions League hopes alive. He will aim to keep that form against Chelsea on Sunday in a crucial match to secure a spot in the Queen competition for next season.