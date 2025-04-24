Mauro Arambarri News: Active on both ends in loss

Arambarri had three shots (one on target), created one chance, sent in one accurate cross, made five tackles (four won) and one interception and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Real Madrid.

Arambarri was everywhere his side needed him to be, displaying his usual tenacity in the middle of the park while also going up the field to finish plays. With nine goals over 31 appearances this season, the midfielder proves every single game that he has the full package needed by a midfielder to be considered a fantasy factor, with nine shots, five chances created and 13 tackles over his last four starts,