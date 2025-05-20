Mauro Arambarri News: Box-to-box performance

Arambarri scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Mallorca.

Arambarri was all over the pitch for Getafe against Mallorca on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder scored one goal from three shots (one on target, one off, one blocked), completed both of his dribbles, made two clearances, and eight recoveries. The goal was Arambarri's tenth of the La Liga season and his first since April 6. He will look to make it consecutive matches with a goal to end his season against Celta Vigo this Saturday.