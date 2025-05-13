Fantasy Soccer
Max Aarons headshot

Max Aarons Injury: Back in team training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Aarons (calf) was spotted in team training on Monday following the injury that sidelined him for Saturday's game, according to Super Deporte.

Aarons was back in team training on Monday, suggesting that the calf injury that sidelined him in the last contest was a minor one and that he could return as soon as Wednesday's clash against Alaves. That said, he should only be a bench option moving forward, just like in recent weeks.

Max Aarons
Valencia
