Max Aarons Injury: Late call Wednesday

Aarons trained on Monday but is still dealing with some discomfort in his calf. That said, he will travel with the squad and be a late decision for Wednesday's game, suggesting he is very close to making his return to the squad. If deemed fit enough to be in the match squad, he should return to his bench role as he had recently.