Max Arfsten News: Assists Saturday
Arfsten assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Charlotte FC.
Arfsten set up Jacen Russell-Rowe's header in the 81st minute Saturday, a strike which gave Columbus the 4-2 lead. It marked Arfsten's fifth goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in his last seven matches. It was a fairly quiet attacking match for Arfsten though as he did not take a shot for the first time this season and only created one chance. He added three interceptions and one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.
