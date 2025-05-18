Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Arfsten headshot

Max Arfsten News: Seven crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Arfsten generated three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Arfsten had a productive match Saturday despite not recording a goal contribution in his second straight match. He set season highs in chances created (three), crosses (seven) and accurate crosses (two), and put two shots on target. He also won five duels and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now