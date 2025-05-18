Max Arfsten News: Seven crosses Saturday

Arfsten generated three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Arfsten had a productive match Saturday despite not recording a goal contribution in his second straight match. He set season highs in chances created (three), crosses (seven) and accurate crosses (two), and put two shots on target. He also won five duels and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.