Max Floriani headshot

Max Floriani News: Makes six interceptioms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Floriani generated two tackles (two won), one clearance and six interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Floriani made his third start of the season, going the entire 90 minutes while making six interceptions to help keep the clean sheet. This is his first career MLS season, already making five appearances while collecting nine clearances, nine interceptions and four blocks.

Max Floriani
San Jose Earthquakes
