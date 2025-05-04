Maxence Caqueret News: Creates three chances against Parma

Caqueret won one of two tackles, drew three fouls and had three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Parma.

Caqueret was the main catalyst for his team throughout the game, although he wasn't involved in the lone goal. He has tallied at least one key pass in six of the last seven matches, totaling 14. He has won at least one tackle in the last five rounds, adding seven crosses (zero accurate), three corners and four interceptions.