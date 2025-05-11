Fantasy Soccer
Maxence Caqueret News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Caqueret scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Cagliari. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

Caqueret found the back of the net in the 40th minute Saturday on a strike assisted by Maximo Perrone. It marked his first goal of the season to along with his three assists. He also won one tackle and three duels before he was subbed off in the 62nd minute Yannik Engelhardt.

