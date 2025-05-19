Maxence Caqueret News: Strikes again in Verona game

Caqueret scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two tackles (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.

Caqueret hit the net for the second game in a row, slotting the ball in the bottom corner from mid-range. He hadn't scored prior to the last two rounds, while he had provided three assists. He has notched four shots, five key passes, four crosses (two accurate) and three interceptions in the last five games. He has tallied at least one tackle in the last five fixtures, totaling 14 (eight won).