Maxence Lacroix News: Four shots from defense

Lacroix had four shots (zero on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Lacroix had an outlier performance Monday, as the defender would see four shots despite starting in the defense, a season-high for shots in a match for the defender. His defensive effort was also decent, notching two blocks, two interceptions and nine clearances. He has now started in all 32 of his appearances this campaign, only missing one start all season when available.