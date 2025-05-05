Maxi Moralez News: Creates three chances Sunday
Moralez had four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win versus FC Cincinnati.
Moralez created three chances in Sunday's win, his fourth match this season with three or more chances created. He also recorded four crosses and took one corner on the attack. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, winning two duels and intercepting one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.
