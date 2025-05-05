Fantasy Soccer
Maxi Moralez headshot

Maxi Moralez News: Creates three chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Moralez had four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win versus FC Cincinnati.

Moralez created three chances in Sunday's win, his fourth match this season with three or more chances created. He also recorded four crosses and took one corner on the attack. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, winning two duels and intercepting one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
