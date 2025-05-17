Fantasy Soccer
Maxi Moralez headshot

Maxi Moralez News: Scores with lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Moralez scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Moralez found the back of the net in the 50th minute while leading City in crosses and chances created. The goal was the first goal involvement since February for the midfielder as he's combined for two shots, six chances created and 11 crosses over his last three appearances.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
