Maxim Dal Injury: Suffers ACL injury in training
Dal tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee during training on Wednesday and will be out for several months, the club announced.
Dal suffered an ACL injury in training on Wednesday and is expected to miss several months. The setback is a blow to his development at Mainz. He will aim to recover fully and return to his previous level in hopes of earning a spot with the senior squad next season.
