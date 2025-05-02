Maxim Leitsch Injury: Available against Frankfurt
Leitsch (hip) was back in team training this week and is available for Sunday's clash against Frankfurt after not being cited in the injury report by coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.
Leitsch missed the last three games due to a hip injury but has trained with the team this week and is an option moving forward for the club. That said, his return will not impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.
