Maxim Leitsch Injury: Will be assessed before Bochum

Leitsch (hip) was expected to be available last weekend but ultimately missed out. He will be assessed again on Friday to determine if he can make the match squad for Saturday's clash against Bochum, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "We'll test Danny, Maxim and Robin on Friday to see if they're good enough for Bochum."

Leitsch will be a late call again to feature in the match squad to face Bochum on Saturday. If deemed fit enough to be involved, he should return to the bench role he held earlier in the season.