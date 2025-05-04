Maxime Crepeau News: Concedes four goals to San Jose

Crepeau recorded four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes.

Crepeau was overwhelmed by three goals in the first 30 minutes of the game, with his four saves making little difference in the result. He played for the first time since February because regular keeper James Pantemis failed to recover from a leg injury. Therefore, Crepeau's place in future matchups will depend on when Pantemis becomes available again.