Maxime Crepeau headshot

Maxime Crepeau News: Five saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Crepeau recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Crepeau turned aside five of six Seattle shots on target Saturday as Portland played to a 1-1 stalemate at home versus their rivals. Since returning from international duty, Portland's shot-stopper has made 14 saves and four clearances while conceding five goals and recording two clean sheets across four starting appearances. Crepeau is likely to be between the sticks Saturday when Portland return to league play in a matchup at Orlando City SC.

Maxime Crepeau
Portland Timbers
