Maxime Crepeau News: Logs another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Crepeau made two saves in Portland's 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake Wednesday.

It's another clean sheet for the goalkeeper, who has recovered nicely after giving up four goals to San Jose a few matches back. It'll be tough for Crepeau to make it three clean sheets in a row though, as he faces a Seattle Sounders side next which has 20 goals on the season heading into its match Wednesday against LAFC.

