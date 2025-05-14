Maxime Crepeau News: Logs another clean sheet
Crepeau made two saves in Portland's 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake Wednesday.
It's another clean sheet for the goalkeeper, who has recovered nicely after giving up four goals to San Jose a few matches back. It'll be tough for Crepeau to make it three clean sheets in a row though, as he faces a Seattle Sounders side next which has 20 goals on the season heading into its match Wednesday against LAFC.
