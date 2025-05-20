Maxime Lopez News: Signs with Paris FC until 2027

Lopez has signed with Paris FC until 2027, joining from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, the club announced.

Lopez joined the capital club in the summer of 2024 and played a key role in helping them earn promotion to the top flight of French football for the 2025-26 season. The former Marseille player scored three goals and delivered six assists in 28 appearances this campaign. He will look to make an impact again next season as he remains an important figure for the club in Ligue 1.