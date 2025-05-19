Maximilian Arnold News: Sends in eight crosses at Mgladbach

Arnold recorded one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Monchengladbach.

Arnold led Wolfsburg in crosses during the road win as usual and finished 2024-25 with 151 over 28 appearances (27 starts). He also took eight of their 10 corner kicks in the match and 84 in total in the campaign. The midfielder scored three goals and assisted five times over that span.