Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maximilian Arnold headshot

Maximilian Arnold News: Sends in eight crosses at Mgladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Arnold recorded one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Monchengladbach.

Arnold led Wolfsburg in crosses during the road win as usual and finished 2024-25 with 151 over 28 appearances (27 starts). He also took eight of their 10 corner kicks in the match and 84 in total in the campaign. The midfielder scored three goals and assisted five times over that span.

Maximilian Arnold
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now