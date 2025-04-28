Maximilian Arnold News: Suspension upgraded

Arnold has had his suspension upped to two matches, according to his club.

Arnold saw a red card Saturday, which will now see him miss two games after the DFB Sports Court decided the challenge was violent and unsportsmanlike. This will force him out against Dortmund and Hoffenheim in their upcoming two games, leaving the midfielder available for only one more match this season. That said, he will next be an option to face Gladbach on May 17 in the club's season finale.