Maximilian Beier Injury: Decent first season in Dortmund

Beier scored eight goals on 42 shots and five assists on 25 chances created in 29 appearances (17 starts) this season.

Beier spent his first season with Dortmund this campaign after transferring from Hoffenheim, seeing a decent season in a rotational role. He would see spells of start throughout the campaign, especially to end the season, starting in seven of his last eight appearances. He set a high benchmark in his first season with 13 goal contributions and will hope to improve upon that next season, likely needing to see more starting time to do so.