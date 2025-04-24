Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Beier headshot

Maximilian Beier Injury: Not an option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Beier (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Maxi is still in pain. He didn't train today. We won't take any medical risks."

Beier is not yet recovered and will remain on the sidelines, with his ankle pain still being too much to play. This is unfortunate for the club, as he has started in their past three outings. A return next week looks doubtful as well, with Jamie Gittens, Carney Chukwuemkea and Salih Ozcan all as possible replacements.

