Maximilian Beier Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Beier (ankle) is out for Sunday's trip to Leverkusen, per manager Niko Kovac.

Beier isn't an option for Sunday's trip to Leverkusen as he continues to struggle with an ankle issue. With only one match left in the Bundesliga there's a real chance Beier won't return before the end of the campaign. The striker has been off to a brilliant start with Dortmund, though he obviously isn't play as large a role as he did with Hoffenheim.