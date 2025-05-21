Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Career-year
Mittelstadt scored once and added seven assists in 31 appearances (28 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Mittelstadt continued his growth as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga, with another brilliant campaign. This time he was good for eight goal contributions while establishing himself as an every-day starter. Mittelstadt should continue to build on that role moving forward.
