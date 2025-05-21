Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Career-year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Mittelstadt scored once and added seven assists in 31 appearances (28 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Mittelstadt continued his growth as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga, with another brilliant campaign. This time he was good for eight goal contributions while establishing himself as an every-day starter. Mittelstadt should continue to build on that role moving forward.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
