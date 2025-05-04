Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Subbed off on Saturday

Mittelstadt registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.

Mittelstadt made eight clearances and three interceptions before being subbed off in stoppage time for Ramon Hendriks. Across his last four games, Mittelstadt has tallied 13 clearances, seven interceptions, seven tackles and also recorded an assist.