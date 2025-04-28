Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Wittek News: Inaccurate with the cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Wittek recorded two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Wittek swung eight crosses for a second consecutive game, but this was the first time he finished without at least one accurate cross in eight outings. This was also his second straight game with two shots, but he has not had a shot on target in 11 appearances.

Maximilian Wittek
VfL Bochum
