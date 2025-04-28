Maximilian Wittek News: Inaccurate with the cross
Wittek recorded two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.
Wittek swung eight crosses for a second consecutive game, but this was the first time he finished without at least one accurate cross in eight outings. This was also his second straight game with two shots, but he has not had a shot on target in 11 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now