Maximilian Wittek headshot

Maximilian Wittek News: Keeps up with the cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Wittek recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over FC St. Pauli.

Wittek registered a minimum of five crosses for a fifth straight game and is up to 35 crosses and 10 accurate crosses over that span. Despite his monumentous efforts from the cross this season, he did not register even one assist with a total of 46 chances created on the campaign.

Maximilian Wittek
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
