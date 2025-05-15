Maximiliano Falcon News: Scores from defense
Falcon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.
Falcon went unused last match but was back in the starting XI Wednesday, playing the full 90 against San Jose. He would score a rare goal, bagging his first of the season in the first minute of the contest. He also added two interceptions, three tackles won and five clearances in the defense.
