Maximiliano Urruti Injury: Forced off injured in Cup

Urruti (undisclosed) was forced off in the 87th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Rhode Island in the US Open Cup due to an apparent injury and will be evaluated in the coming days, coach Caleb Porter said in a press conference, according to Caleb Pongratz for Prost Soccer.

Urruti couldn't finish Wednesday's cup game after being forced off with an apparent injury just before the final whistle. He will be evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity and whether he will need time to recover. That said, his potential absence won't affect the starting lineup as he has been used only as a bench option in the last three MLS matches for the Revs.