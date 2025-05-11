Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maximiliano Urruti headshot

Maximiliano Urruti News: Unused substitute in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Urruti (undisclosed) was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Orlando City.

Urruti was in contention after dealing with a non-serious injury, but he didn't make it onto the pitch with Leonardo Campana and Ignatius Ganago favored in the front line. The Argentine, who has played three minutes across the latest four league matchups, will have to work in search of a role in his team's currently functional offensive unit.

Maximiliano Urruti
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now