Maximiliano Urruti News: Unused substitute in draw

Urruti (undisclosed) was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Orlando City.

Urruti was in contention after dealing with a non-serious injury, but he didn't make it onto the pitch with Leonardo Campana and Ignatius Ganago favored in the front line. The Argentine, who has played three minutes across the latest four league matchups, will have to work in search of a role in his team's currently functional offensive unit.