Maximo Perrone News: Assists Saturday

Perrone recorded his third assist of the season Saturday as he set up Maxence Caqueret's goal in the 40th minute. He created two chances in the match and he also put one shot on target. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.